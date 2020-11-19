Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $31.48

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.48, but opened at $28.00. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 1,030 shares traded.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,450 shares in the company, valued at $637,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

