PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Gap Up to $54.40

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.40, but opened at $61.96. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $61.96, with a volume of 8 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.

In other news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $230,813.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $574,625 over the last 90 days. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 49.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 98.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.