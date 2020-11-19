Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.75 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $30,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $281.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $305.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

