Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,909,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.34% of Principal Financial Group worth $922,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFG opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

