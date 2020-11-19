Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,017 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,017 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $118.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

