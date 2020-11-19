Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) versus China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Critical Survey

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Progressive Care and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progressive Care and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $32.63 million 0.48 -$2.51 million N/A N/A China Jo-Jo Drugstores $117.33 million 0.33 -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Progressive Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -6.22% N/A -25.89% China Jo-Jo Drugstores -3.35% -18.16% -4.16%

Summary

China Jo-Jo Drugstores beats Progressive Care on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc., through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities. It also provides long term care solutions to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, retirement centers and communities, doctors' offices, and clinics. In addition, the company purchases, repackages, and dispenses prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products for its long term care customers. Further, it offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as home service and maintenance, defective product replacements, and free home installation and instruction services; and data analytics services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. Its stores provide various pharmaceutical products, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines (TCM), personal and family care products, and medical devices, as well as convenience products, such as consumable, seasonal, and promotional items. The company also operates licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. In addition, it operates dada360.com, an online drugstore that retails OTC drugs and nutritional supplements, as well as sells products through third-party platforms, such as Tmall, JD.com, and Amazon.com. Further, the company distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily to trading companies, as well as cultivates and wholesales herbs used for TCM. As of March 31, 2020, it had 118 retail pharmacies under the Jiuzhou Grand Pharmacy name, as well as 10 drugstores. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

