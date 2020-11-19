Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after purchasing an additional 294,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 978,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

