Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.58. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

