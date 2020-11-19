Reliv’ International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) Short Interest Update

Reliv’ International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RELV opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of -0.10. Reliv’ International has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

About Reliv’ International

Reliv' International, Inc develops and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, specific wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. The company's basic nutritional supplements are formulated to provide a balanced and complete level of supplementation for the consumer.

