Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Sells $133,848.00 in Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RCII stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.