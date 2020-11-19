RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.51. RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 5,415 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The company has a market cap of $10.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

About RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

