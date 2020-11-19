Reviewing Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 4.51% 13.02% 5.56% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fujitsu and Kerry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 0 1 1 3.50 Kerry Group 1 1 6 0 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and Kerry Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.72 $1.47 billion $1.45 17.50 Kerry Group $8.11 billion 3.14 $634.48 million N/A N/A

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Kerry Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fujitsu pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Kerry Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company has strategic partnership with NetApp for enhancing data management infrastructure. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food and beverage end use markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. This segment offers meat and savory products, dairy products, and meal solutions under the Denny, Fridge Raiders, Richmond, Dairygold, Strings and Things, Naked Glory, Rollover, LowLow, Charleville, Galtee, Wall's, Mattessons, and Cheestrings brand names. It also produces chilled and frozen ready meals, cooked meats, cheese products, and seasonings and functional ingredients. In addition, the company is involved in the agri business. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

