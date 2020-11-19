Reviewing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Tongxin International (OTCMKTS:TXIC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and Tongxin International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $380,000.00 7,241.26 -$37.16 million ($0.07) -326.14 Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tongxin International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workhorse Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Workhorse Group and Tongxin International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Tongxin International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.71, indicating a potential downside of 22.41%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Tongxin International.

Volatility and Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tongxin International has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Tongxin International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -75,089.62% N/A -33.07% Tongxin International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Tongxin International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products medium-duty trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly delivery drones systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

About Tongxin International

Tongxin International, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Hunan Tongxin Enterprise Co Ltd., designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells engineered vehicle body structures (EVBS) in China. It supplies small, light, medium, and heavy truck EVBS covering cab forward and cab over engine layouts. The company also designs, fabricates, and tests dies and molds used in the vehicle body structure manufacturing process. Its EVBS consist of exterior body panels, including doors, floor pans, hoods, side panels, and fenders. The company serves light passenger and commercial vehicle market segments, and light vehicle market segments. It exports its products to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

