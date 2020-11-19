RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,331 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in RingCentral by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,251,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

NYSE:RNG opened at $288.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $317.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.78 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total value of $585,402.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,923 shares of company stock worth $50,842,834. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

