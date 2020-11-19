Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Down to $12.95

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $11.62. Rite Aid shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 54,006 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 209,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 337,413 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,036,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 552,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 249,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

