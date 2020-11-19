Roy Winston Sells 5,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCRX opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

