RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) (CVE:RTM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $680,000.00 and a PE ratio of -15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39.

RT Minerals Corp (RTM.V) Company Profile (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal property is the Norwalk Gold Property comprising three unpatented mineral claims consisting of 29 units with a total area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

