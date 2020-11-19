SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €11.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.98 ($10.57).

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.17. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12 month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of €8.40 ($9.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $458.48 million and a P/E ratio of 60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

