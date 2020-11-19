Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.76 ($7.96).

SHA opened at €6.10 ($7.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.19. Schaeffler AG has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

