Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,410 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,560,000. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,276,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

