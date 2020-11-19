SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.92.

SE stock opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. SEA has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $187.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,241 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $19,292,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in SEA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 30,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

