SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.92.

NYSE SE opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. SEA has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $187.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.66 and a 200 day moving average of $126.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

