SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.96. SEA has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $187.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 25.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $445,790,000 after purchasing an additional 841,778 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 314.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after purchasing an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $77,039,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

