Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,807 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of The Allstate worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Allstate by 196.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in The Allstate by 410.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 964,492 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

NYSE:ALL opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

