Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Envista were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Envista by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Envista by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Envista by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Envista by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

