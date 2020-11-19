Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $391.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.86.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

