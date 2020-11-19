Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,605 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $19,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 300.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Shares of TER opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,990.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $23,531,221. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.