Sei Investments Co. Buys 20,091 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $17,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after acquiring an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.6% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 302,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $69,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,261,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $42,783.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,585. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -244.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

