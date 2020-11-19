Sei Investments Co. Buys 266,139 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 266,139 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 90.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

