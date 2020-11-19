Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,433 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $322.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

