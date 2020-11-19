Sei Investments Co. Buys 64,344 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,344 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.85% of Copa worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Copa by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Copa by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 21st. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Copa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

