Sei Investments Co. Buys 86,611 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of SQM opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $46.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

