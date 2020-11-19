Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock worth $14,166,165 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $133.23 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.48.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.