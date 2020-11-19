Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,178,000 after acquiring an additional 193,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

NYSE:GS opened at $224.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.