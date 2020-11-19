Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Qorvo worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Qorvo by 994.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 496,561 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,712,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Qorvo by 2,702.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 335,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 323,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $144.37 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $154.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.