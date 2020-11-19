Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

