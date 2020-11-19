Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.