Sei Investments Co. Has $14.77 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,130 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Brixmor Property Group worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE BRX opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.