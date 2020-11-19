Sei Investments Co. Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Ralph Lauren worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $81.74 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

