Sei Investments Co. Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in American Water Works by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 460,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.62.

Shares of AWK opened at $156.19 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.