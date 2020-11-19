Sei Investments Co. Has $15.41 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 408.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $141,619,120. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.60.

Paycom Software stock opened at $380.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.14 and its 200 day moving average is $310.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $419.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

