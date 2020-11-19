Sei Investments Co. Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $136,048,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $69,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

NYSE NOC opened at $310.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

