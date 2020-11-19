Sei Investments Co. Has $15.54 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $188.55 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

