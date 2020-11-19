Sei Investments Co. Has $15.83 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,265 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Properties worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,354,000 after purchasing an additional 829,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 150.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $85,906,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 942,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

NYSE:BXP opened at $96.12 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

