Sei Investments Co. Has $16.21 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,755 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

NYSE:D opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4,060.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.