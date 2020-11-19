Sei Investments Co. Has $16.68 Million Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,373,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241,075 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambev by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,903,502 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ambev by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,531,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763,800 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Ambev by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 71,354,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535,532 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $32,146,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $28,360,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Ambev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

