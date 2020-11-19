Sei Investments Co. Has $16.77 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of Life Storage worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Life Storage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

