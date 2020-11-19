Sei Investments Co. Has $16.86 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Aspen Technology worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,712 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aspen Technology by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after purchasing an additional 631,409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $74,877,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,731,000 after purchasing an additional 259,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Aspen Technology by 896.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 180,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $128.48 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

