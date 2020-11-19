Sei Investments Co. Has $17.49 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,655,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after buying an additional 425,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,706,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 775.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 286,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

