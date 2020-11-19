Sei Investments Co. Has $18.66 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $91.53 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

